Former NXT tag team champions and top NXT UK stars Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, better known as Moustache Mountain, recently spoke with The Independent about a variety of subjects, most notably the duo’s job of building up the NXT UK brand since it was launched back in 2018. Hear their full thoughts on the subject below.

SEVEN: It just gets to a point where you just have to be that proud of what you’ve done that you’re allowed to tell people, do you know what I mean? The way we’ve carried this brand and carried NXT UK the way we have since we signed, I don’t think anyone else could’ve done the job as good as we did. Some may say that’s arrogant, but if you know me then you know I am not an arrogant person – just a very confident person, and incredibly proud of what we’ve done over the last four years. It all looks like it’s coming together and… we’re so proud of what we’ve done as wrestlers as far as expanding the UK into this market and giving it that home here in the UK.

BATE: We just love it and want it to be as good as possible. I’d like wrestling to be better off for my contribution.