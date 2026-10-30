The Elegance Brand appears to be going through some changes following this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

During the October 29 episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT, M by Elegance defended her Knockouts Television Championship against Jada Stone in a match that ultimately led to Mr. Elegance announcing his departure from the group.

During the bout, M put Mr. Elegance directly in the path of a moonsault from Stone, leaving him visibly upset. Later in the match, Heather by Elegance attempted to distract the referee so Mr. Elegance could interfere and help M retain her championship.

Instead, Mr. Elegance shouted that he was quitting The Elegance Brand, walking away from the group during the match.

Despite the unexpected departure, M managed to retain the Knockouts Television Championship.

Following the show, M by Elegance took to social media to address the situation, declaring herself the group’s new leader while suggesting Mr. Elegance had no authority to quit.

“Quits?!!!! Mr. Elegance well you can’t quit!! cause i deem you UNelegant!!! – The new leader of the Elegance Brand and first ever TNA KO’s TV Champion.”

Heather by Elegance also reacted to the sudden shakeup, expressing frustration over another member leaving the group.

“Guys it’s getting lonely over here. Mr. Elegance just freakin’ quit!”

Mr. Elegance originally joined The Elegance Brand in January 2026, coinciding with the beginning of TNA Wrestling’s new television era on AMC.

It remains to be seen what the departure means for the future of the faction.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 10/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@AJZiggy1818 QUITS The Elegance Brand as @justmaggielee retains the Knockouts TV Title. #TNAiMPACT @JadaStoneee @Heathereckless https://t.co/N0OIDnisN1 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 30, 2026

quits?!!!! @AJZiggy1818 well you can’t quit!! cause i deem you UNelegant!!! -The New Leader of the Elegance Brand and 1st Ever @ThisIsTNA KO’s TV Champion

#TNAiMPACT — m by elegance🥂💖💫 (@justmaggielee) October 30, 2026