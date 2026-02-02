Mr. Iguana is still soaking in the moment after living out a lifelong dream on one of WWE’s biggest stages.

The AAA standout made his official Royal Rumble debut during Saturday’s 2026 event, entering the 30-man match at number nine. While his time in the bout was brief, the appearance itself marked a major milestone in his career, one that Iguana says meant far more than just minutes in the ring.

Following the event, Iguana reflected on the experience while speaking with WWE Español in a video shared on social media, where he thanked fans and described the Rumble as a surreal, emotional achievement.

“So far from home, but so close to everyone. A great experience. The dream came true, and we’re here,” Iguana said. “A year ago, I didn’t know where I’d be, and today I’m here with all these superstars on the other side of the world.”

He went on to credit the WWE Universe for making the moment unforgettable, admitting that the reaction and atmosphere exceeded anything he had imagined.

“I just want to thank the WWE Universe, the fans, and everyone. A dream came true, and honestly, it really moves me,” Iguana continued. “It’s a wild ride that I never imagined possible. It’s happening, and there’s so much more to come.”

That reaction, Iguana said, is what fuels him going forward.

“Listening to the reaction and everything, that’s why we’re here, and we’ll continue here,” he added. “We still need to get more green.”