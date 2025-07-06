– Mr. Iguana spoke with Bill Apter of Wrestle Binge for an interview this week about the insane growth in popularity he has seen since his WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025 appearance and subsequent references by WWE.

“Well, it’s astonishing how a special place where you get to act the same thing you’ve been doing 16, 17 years and gets all this attention means that how big and important WWE is and how many people have reached around the world,” he said. “I mean, if you… now with social media, you count followers, I don’t know, I have 40,000. After that, right now I have like 200,000. So it’s a different world for me, a different, a different vision of what’s happening with me, with AAA being in arenas with, I don’t know, 15,000 or 10,000. but now working for a little red dot that it’s 5 million people watching. Wow.”

– In the latest installment of the weekly WWE digital series, “WWE Top 10,” the company ranks the top ten current WWE Superstar ring entrances. The list is as follows:

#1. Jey Uso

#2. Cody Rhodes

#3. WYATT SICKS

#4. Penta

#5. Jade Cargill

#6. Jacob Fatu

#7. Giulia

#8. Damian Priest

#9. John Cena

#10. CM Punk

– Also new on WWE’s official YouTube channel today is the start of a new feature that will continue every day leading up to the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event next month on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Much like the company did leading up to WrestleMania earlier this year, they will be counting down the top 25 matches in WWE SummerSlam history. Coming in at number 25 on the list is the complete Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar match from WWE SummerSlam 2023.