– Jalen Brunson of the NBA’s New York Knicks is officially in WWE 2K25 as part of the Dunk & Destruction Pack. Brunson appeared on WWE programming last year with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton in a memorable segment on WWE programming, before ironically enough, the two faced off in this year’s NBA Playoffs.

– Lexis King surfaced on social media on Tuesday to share a “selfie” photo of himself in the mirror, showing off the 23 pounds he has shed in just six weeks. “I lost 23 pounds in 6 weeks,” King wrote via X. “You all can now refer to me as ‘Skinny Lexis.'”

I lost 23 pounds in 6 weeks! You all can now refer to me as “Skinny Lexis” 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/BRBn1TaYMY — King (@LexisKingWWE) June 17, 2025

– Former TNA Wrestling World Champion Joe Hendry shared some content with breakout star from AAA since the acquisition by WWE, Mr. Iguana.

Name this team 🦎 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/jdViKQvLKU — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) June 16, 2025