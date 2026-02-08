A new chapter has been written in AAA’s Mixed Tag-Team division.

Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana emerged victorious on the latest edition of AAA on Fox on Saturday, February 7, 2026, capturing the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships and crowning themselves as the new title-holders.

Vice and Mr. Iguana challenged the now former champions, Ethan Page and La Hiedra, after Chelsea Green, originally Page’s championship partner, was ruled out of action due to injury.

La Hiedra stepped in as Green’s replacement for the title defense, and ended up contributing to the loss of the titles for the original team.

Green surfaced via social media after the show to share photos of her injury, while also complaining about the title match going on without her.

“The AUDACITY of AAA to throw Ethan Page into a match like that after I almost ended my career on Smackdown last night from a near fatal fall,” she wrote via X. “Ethan, we need to talk!!!”

The match was tightly contested from start-to-finish, with both teams trading momentum. However, a costly miscue proved to be the turning point, as La Hiedra accidentally struck Page, leaving her partner vulnerable at a critical moment.

That was all the opening Vice needed.

Vice quickly capitalized, delivering her finishing move to La Hiedra and scoring the pin to secure the championship victory for herself and her iguana-toting teammate.

Just like that, new champions were crowned.

The segment closed with Vice and Mr. Iguana embracing and celebrating their title win in the center of the ring, proudly raising the championships as the broadcast wrapped.

Meanwhile, Page looked on from ringside in visible shock, processing how the titles had slipped away.

For Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice, the celebration continued after the two exited the ring, as they snapped a photo with WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker backstage following their match (see below).