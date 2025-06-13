Mr. Iguana is coming soon to the WWE Universe … for good.

There have been multiple reports of WWE having strong interest in the AAA star after his strong impression made at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025, with the merchandising possibilities and general marketability of the Lucha Libre star being a big point in his favor.

As as a result of the memorable performance at Worlds Collide, WWE immediately had Mr. Iguana make cameo appearances on the WWE Money In The Bank and WWE NXT broadcasts that followed, while also referencing him on WWE Raw.

In an update, one source is reporting that Mr. Iguana is currently finalizing an official deal with WWE that will see him make future appearances with the company.

There were conflicting reports regarding the AAA star skipping the WWE NXT process and instantly debuting on the WWE main roster after Mr. Iguana himself made the comments in a media interview.

The interview was subsequently edited and claims were later made that he did not say the WWE main roster debut comments, however there are others who insisted he did. Whether or not there was any heat on Mr. Iguana behind-the-scenes as a result of the interview comments isn’t clear.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Mr. Iguana’s WWE debut continue to surface.

