Mr. Iguana is a hit with the WWE Universe.

Coming out of the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide and WWE Money In The Bank double show on Saturday, one of the key talking points that many didn’t see coming was the fan reaction to Mr. Iguana.

The AAA character who lives up to the name, was reportedly a big hit with both fans and WWE management alike, with the Lucha Libre star trending on X during the Worlds Collide show, and again during Monday In The Bank, where he was added as a late cameo acknowledgement during the broadcast.

As noted, WWE has already been buzzing internally about the merchandising possibilities surrounding a character such as Mr. Iguana, so it looks like fans will be seeing a lot more of him going forward.

In an update, Mr. Iguana surfaced on social media to thank fans for their support throughout this weekend, and promised that he will be seeing them again soon.

“Grateful and happy,” he wrote via X. “Thanks for the love and support! I’ll see you all soon. #GoGreen.”