Former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson (Mr. Kennedy) Announces New WWE Legends Contract

Another familiar name from WWE’s past is officially back in business with the company.

Former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson, better known to WWE fans as Mr. Kennedy, has revealed that he recently signed a WWE Legends contract.

Anderson broke the news during an appearance at The Big Event EXS on Saturday, November 14, confirming the agreement while speaking in an interview at the convention.

“I haven’t announced this anywhere really,” Anderson said. “But I just signed a WWE Legends contract. I mean, I’ve told a couple other people here, but this is probably the first time, it probably hasn’t gotten out there yet.”

Anderson worked for WWE from 2005 until 2009, becoming one of the more recognizable personalities on the roster thanks to his signature microphone introductions and memorable Mr. Kennedy character.

During his time with the company, Anderson captured the WWE United States Championship and won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

Following his WWE departure, Anderson continued his wrestling career with other promotions, most notably TNA Wrestling, where he competed under his real name and became a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Anderson becomes the latest former WWE talent to secure a Legends agreement with the company, joining Spike Dudley, who announced his own WWE Legends contract on Friday, November 13.