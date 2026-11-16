Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy has his sights set on a couple of major names following his return to the company through a new Legends agreement.

Ken Anderson, best known to WWE fans as Mr. Kennedy, recently confirmed that he has signed a WWE Legends deal, and while the agreement doesn’t necessarily mean an in-ring return is in the works, the veteran performer already has some potential opponents in mind.

During an appearance on Nick Club Wrestling with Nick Teodoro, Anderson was asked about wrestlers he would like to step into the ring with if the opportunity presented itself.

Two names immediately came to mind: CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

“Oh, there’s so many people. That guy, CM Punk,” Anderson said. “CM Punk and I worked briefly. We were like passing ships at OVW. I got pulled up to the active roster and Punk came into OVW. Then we were both on SmackDown together because he was with ECW.”

Anderson continued, “I think we wrestled each other one time and it was probably on ECW. That I would love to do. We’re probably both the same age-ish.”

The former WWE United States Champion also mentioned Roman Reigns as someone he would be interested in working with, although he emphasized that his focus at this stage of his career is largely on helping younger talent develop.

“Roman, I think I would love to work with the newer guys,” Anderson explained. “That’s my job. That’s my role now is I’m the guy that’s supposed to help people out, the next generation. That’s sort of what I do at my wrestling school to a degree.”

Although Anderson has now officially reestablished a relationship with WWE through his Legends deal, there has been no indication that the agreement includes plans for an in-ring comeback.