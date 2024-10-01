Viewership for the new Netflix “Mr. McMahon” docuseries has arrived.

Deadline is reporting that the new six-episode documentary series that was released on Netflix for subscribers back on September 25 came in fourth overall on the most-watched shows on the platform for the week of September 23 to September 29.

The show reportedly garnered approximately 4.9 million viewers and 28,200,000 hours views in the first week since being made available for public viewing.

In first place was “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” with an impressive 19.5 million viewers, while “Nobody Wants This: Season 1” came in second with 10.3 million viewers, and “The Perfect Couple: Limited Series” finished third with 6.0 million viewers.