The Mr. McMahon docuseries continues to be a top draw on Netflix.

For the week of September 30 – October 6, the six-episode documentary series chronicling the life and career of former longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon remained in the top ten most-watched shows.

Mr. McMahon drew 3.4 million views, with 19.5 million hours viewed, on the Netflix platform, finishing sixth overall in the Netflix TV Section Top 10.

Additionally, the show made the Top 10 list in 25 countries.

As previously reported, the first week saw Mr. McMahon draw 4.9 million viewers and 28.2 million hours viewed, finishing fourth in the TV Section Top 10.