– The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced WWE Night will take place on Friday, May 10 during their home game against the Atlanta Braves. The event will feature the team’s mascot, The Pittsburgh Parrot, decked out in a WWE “YEET” shirt and Yeet sunglasses. The first 20,000 fans through the gates will receive a special WWE-themed bobblehead. Tickets for the game can be purchased at MLB.Tickets.com.
– WWE Night returns to Citi Field as the New York Mets celebrate the crossover event on Monday, July 21. As part of the special night, fans can score a Mr. Met bobblehead showcasing the mascot mid-Yeet, available through a special ticket package available at MLB.com.
– The Lakeshore Chinooks will host Pro Wrestling Night at Moonlight Graham Field in Mequon, Wisconsin on Saturday, June 28, featuring an appearance by former WWF Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Marty Jannetty. The team will also welcome WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase for a special appearance on Saturday, July 13.
Fightin Phils to Welcome Professional Wrestler “Swoggle” on July 18VIP and Bobblehead Packages Available Now
(Reading, PA) – The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce that professional wrestler “Swoggle” will be coming to FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday, July 18.
Swoggle will be in attendance for that night’s game against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza will open at 5 p.m. The night will also feature postgame fireworks.
Swoggle is currently signed to a Legends contract with the WWE and performs on the independent circuit. He also had a tenure in Impact Wrestling. Swoggle made his WWE debut in 2006 and won the Cruiserweight Championship.
Fans can purchase a Swoggle VIP Meet and Greet Package. The package includes a VIP Meet and Greet from 5-6 p.m., a photo opportunity, an item autographed and a bobble head. Fans can purchase a Blue Box seat with the meet and greet for $61 or a green box seat for $58.
Additionally, fans can get a blue box seat and a bobblehead for $41, while a green box seat with bobblehead is $38. Swoggle will be greeting fans for free for a limited time in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza when the game begins. Tickets for all package options can be purchased HERE.
The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025.
