– The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced WWE Night will take place on Friday, May 10 during their home game against the Atlanta Braves. The event will feature the team’s mascot, The Pittsburgh Parrot, decked out in a WWE “YEET” shirt and Yeet sunglasses. The first 20,000 fans through the gates will receive a special WWE-themed bobblehead. Tickets for the game can be purchased at MLB.Tickets.com.

– WWE Night returns to Citi Field as the New York Mets celebrate the crossover event on Monday, July 21. As part of the special night, fans can score a Mr. Met bobblehead showcasing the mascot mid-Yeet, available through a special ticket package available at MLB.com.

– The Lakeshore Chinooks will host Pro Wrestling Night at Moonlight Graham Field in Mequon, Wisconsin on Saturday, June 28, featuring an appearance by former WWF Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Marty Jannetty. The team will also welcome WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase for a special appearance on Saturday, July 13.