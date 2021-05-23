WWE Hall of Famer and iconic film actor Mr. T recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss all things rasslin, including the former A-Team member’s thoughts on Randy Orton, and how he enjoys how much he’s been an inspiration to fans. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks the different generation of famous wrestlers like Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair:

“When I first heard the name, I was like, ‘Man, I wonder if that’s Cowboy Orton’s son.’ And it was! I said, ‘Oh man, this is wild.’ Watching him has just been really amazing. Thinking about how far we’ve come, all the way from Madison Square Garden to here. I’ve seen the new guys and stuff like that. I would think, ‘Man, I know this guy’ because I know his father, and stuff like that. Even with The Rock, I remember his father Rocky Johnson. Man, it’s just amazing. Now you look at the Nature Boy, Ric Flair, his daughter. It’s just special.”

Says he loves meeting fans and being an inspiration:

“I’m just overjoyed with stuff. I think back to meeting fans and they’d tell me about WrestleMania, and I am honored. Like I said, I want to live off of that. I want to work hard. I don’t want to let nobody down. I still want the fans, the young fans of people to look up to me. That’s why I watch what I do, I watch what I say. I don’t want to mislead nobody. I’m not an angel. I’m not a saint. But I can be a lawful citizen that shows people to study hard in school, stay away from the wrong crowd, stuff like that. I talk a lot about how I’m an old-fashioned momma’s boy, and I want kids to draw from that. You know, ‘Mr. T loves his mother, and he ain’t no simp.’ Don’t worry about what they call you. You keep on loving your mother.”