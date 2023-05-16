Mr. T still pities the fool.

The famed actor and WWE Hall of Famer spoke about his time in the rasslin business during a recent appearance on comPODres. Mr. T recalled being brought in by Vince McMahon back in 1985 for the very first WrestleMania main event. He reveals that some wrestlers were jealous when he came in, but that they didn’t know that he could really bring it.

When I came in, at first, some of the wrestlers were a little jealous. Number one, they didn’t know I could bring it. I was a wrestling champion in the city of Chicago. I knew how to wrestle. They didn’t realize the business of wrestling.

Mr. T’s programs with Roddy Piper helped bring WWE to new heights of popularity. He tells comPODres that this is exactly why Vince McMahon brought him in.

Vince McMahon brought me in to elevate wrestling. Those guys, sure, they had been around and had it hard. I’m bringing light to wrestling, and they didn’t see that. They were a little jealous at first. They thought that, me coming in that I couldn’t hold my own. They found out real quick.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)