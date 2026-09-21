Mr. T says convincing fellow performers of the value of his WrestleMania involvement was one of the challenges of entering wrestling. Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on What’s Your Story, he also reflected on the bond he developed with Hulk Hogan.

Mr. T recalled meeting Hogan while working on Rocky III and spending more time with him through The A-Team. Their connection carried into wrestling, where Hogan helped him learn what to do as they prepared for WrestleMania.

He remembered wondering whether the wrestling audience would accept him. He also felt his presence was misunderstood by people who saw him as taking something away from the wrestlers.

“They didn’t understand the business of it.”

McMahon described the first WrestleMania’s blend of wrestling and popular culture, saying Mr. T brought viewers who otherwise might not have watched. He agreed that the broader purpose became clearer afterward.

Asked about Hogan, Mr. T pointed to their shared work and the wrestling advice Hogan gave him. He remembered being drawn to Hogan’s presentation, including his connection with the crowd and trademark shirt-ripping entrance.

“He was the man.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit What’s Your Story with Stephanie McMahon, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.