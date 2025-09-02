Mr. T’s daughter Erica Clark is telling an interesting story in her standup set these days.

The daughter of the Celebrity Wing inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame often mixes pro wrestling-related stories into her standup sets, and one of them involves Mr. T, Hulk Hogan, a lot of cocaine and the ass-whooping of Roddy Piper.

“I’m trying to explain to my friends that the reason why they’ve never seen my dad before is because he’s doing WrestleMania with Hulk Hogan. Everybody is like, ‘Shut the f**k up, Erica.’ Those were the teachers,” Erica’s story began. “This one weekend, I went to this WrestleMania event with my dad and he was partners with Hulk Hogan. It was my first time I was seeing wrestling live. My dad is like, ‘Don’t worry about it, it’s fake.’ He’s in this wrestling match with a guy named Rowdy Roddy Piper. My dad gets into the ring and immediately Roddy Piper flips my dad in a way, and he cracks my dad’s ribs. My dad has to go to the emergency room. Me and my sister are crying, they take my dad to the ER. He comes back to the hotel room all bandaged up.”

From there, the story begins the start of a wild turn.

“Hulk Hogan is in our hotel room and Hulk Hogan is doing lines of cocaine. He still has the yellow shorts on. He’s like, ‘T, I’m gonna f**k em up when I see em. I swear to God I’m gonna f**k them up.’ My dad is like, ‘Oh God, my ribs hurt so badly.’ There is a knock at the door and it was Roddy Piper. He goes, ‘Hey T, I’m real sorry about what happened.’ Hulk Hogan is like, ‘F**k that,’ and grabs Roddy Piper, brings him into the hotel room, throws him against the wall, smashes the mirror.”

Erica continued, “He’s beating him, my dad is trying to break it up. Hulk Hogan’s wife Linda is there and she’s like, ‘Terry, stop.’ I’m like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that was his name.’ My mom is trying to make my dad stop. All this stuff is flipped over and sh*t. Me and sister are crying. We get on a plane, we come back to Chicago, we’re sitting in class, we’re sitting in the sharing circle and the teacher is, ‘What did you do this weekend?’ I was like, ‘Not a f**king thing.’”