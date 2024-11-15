The updates regarding the annual WWE Live Holiday Tour supershow at Madison Square Garden on December 26 continue to surface.

On Friday, the official X account of Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York announced the addition of a big Steel Cage match for the 12/26 show.

In what will be one of the featured bouts on the stacked lineup expected for the annual tradition for WWE at MSG, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will go one-on-one against bitter-rival “Big” Bronson Reed inside of a Steel Cage.

“Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. ‘Big’ Bronson Reed in a steel cage match at the annual WWE Live Holiday Tour at The Garden on Dec 26,” MSG announced via X today.

As we reported earlier this week, CM Punk has also been announced for the 12/26 WWE at MSG special event.

For tickets and additional information on the WWE Live Holiday Tour show at MSG on December 26, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Make sure to check back here on 12/26 for complete WWE Live Holiday Tour results from Madison Square Garden in N.Y.

