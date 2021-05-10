WWE NXT tag team champions MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) did an interview with Metro UK. Here are some of the highlights:

Lee on getting the call from WWE:

“When we got the call, that was… ‘hey, we’re about to start pulling you from The Matrix and making your lives a reality!’ But then at the same time, they plugged us right back in and it’s making everything that we wanted to have come true. So, it’s hard to believe that this is our reality.”

Carter on wanting to be a WWE Superstar: