WWE NXT Tag Team Champions MSK (Nash Carter, Wes Lee) recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview. Below are a few notes:

* They didn’t want to speak on why Trey Miguel didn’t come to WWE with them after Impact, but they said they FaceTime him every morning and they’re all still close after their days as The Rascalz

* The first time they met with Triple H they were sold on him because he said he was getting behind them and would “run through a wall for them.” After that they were on board with WWE

* Both spoke about how hard Bron Breakker works out at the WWE Performance Center

* They recently had some face time with Senior Vice President & Executive Director Bruce Prichard and Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis, but still have not met WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon

* As far as getting booed goes, they said they’ve had polarizing reactions their whole career and don’t want to dictate how people react to them. Nash said John Cena is his favorite of all time and got those same reactions all the time

MSK will be in action on Tuesday’s NXT in a non-title Fatal 4 Way against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, The Grizzled Young Veterans, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.

