MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) did an interview with Fightful to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the NXT Tag Team Champions were asked how their names came about in NXT.

Nash Carter: “Nash is my nephew’s name. He’s a little baby right now. I figured later on in life he will say, ‘Oh my gosh. You really did that for me? Carter is from Lil Wayne. There’s a couple other Carters from different bands that I like too.” Wes Lee: “For Wes, I’m a huge Wesley Snipes fan from Blade, Passenger 57, and all those kinds of movies. Lee, I’m a huge Bruce Lee and Jet Lee fan, and I wanted to pay homage to everything they’ve inspired me to do.”

