Marc Copani, who performed in WWE as Muhammad Hassan, says renewed attention surrounding a return to wrestling cost him a major job in education.

Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Episode 215 of Developmentally Speaking, available through the show’s official YouTube channel, Copani discussed balancing occasional wrestling appearances with the education career he built after leaving WWE.

Copani said one appearance generated substantial online attention and caused his former wrestling identity to become prominent again during a hiring process.

“Because of that, I actually lost out on a pretty big job.”

He said decision-makers began viewing him as the controversial WWE character rather than as an experienced educator.

“That had become so well known, and then suddenly Marc Copani the educator was suddenly Muhammad Hassan the wrestler.”

According to Copani, he had already successfully completed three rounds of interviews before the hiring process reached the board of education.

“I had gotten this job. I had won the interview rounds, all three rounds, and went to the board of education.”

Copani said the board rejected him after learning about his professional wrestling career.

“They were like, ‘This guy’s a professional wrestler? No, absolutely not.’”

He said he was not given an opportunity to address any concerns personally.

“They wouldn’t even meet with me.”

Copani believes the decision was based on an assumption that his past in wrestling was incompatible with being an effective educator or administrator.

“Because I was a professional wrestler, I couldn’t possibly be a talented and intellectually educated teacher or principal.”

Copani did not identify the board, school district, position or people involved. His explanation of why the opportunity was withdrawn represents his firsthand account of the hiring process rather than an independently documented statement from the unnamed board.

The experience caused Copani to stop accepting wrestling opportunities for a period.

“So I stopped doing everything for a while.”

He said his current district has taken a more supportive approach to his wrestling history and occasional appearances.

“Luckily, I’m in a school district now that’s comfortable with everything that I do, very supportive, and I’m able to just kind of go out there and have fun now whenever I want.”

Copani now works as a director of human resources and acknowledged the unusual contrast between that position and the controversial character that ended his WWE television run.

“I’m the director of human resources. The irony that I was the most controversial character that got kicked off WWE TV, and now I’m the guy telling people what they can’t do for a school district, isn’t lost on me.”

WrestlingHeadlines previously covered the Dark Side of the Ring episode examining Copani’s transformation into Muhammad Hassan and his life after the character ended.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Developmentally Speaking, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.