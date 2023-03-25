A preview for the Men’s WrestleMania 39 Showcase Fatal 4 Way has been announced for Monday’s go-home RAW.

WWE has announced an eight-man tag team bout for RAW with The Street Profits, Braun Strowman and Ricochet teaming up against The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy. These teams will then do battle in the WrestleMania Showcase next weekend.

The Profits faced off with Strowman and Ricochet on last night”s SmackDown, which you can see below.

Monday’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of RAW will air live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Below is the updated card for RAW, along with a promo and the aforementioned segment from SmackDown:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 39

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in for WrestleMania 39

* The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, along with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy

