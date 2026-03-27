WWE continues their road to WrestleMania 42 tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with the March 27 episode of WWE SmackDown at the PPG Paints Arena.

Ahead of the show this evening, we have learned of some of the plans.

Scheduled to kick things off on the 3/27 blue brand prime time program at 8/7c on USA Network (North America) and Netflix (International) is an appearance by Randy Orton.

Closing tonight’s show will also be “The Viper,” as Orton vs. Matt Cardona is listed internally as the main event match of the evening.

Featured below is the internal listing and match/segment order for tonight’s show:

* Randy Orton will open tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown

* Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. The Bella Twins is expected to be the first match on the show

* Rhea Ripley will appear in a segment

* Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson

* Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton – non-title match

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Sami Zayn – United States Championship. Expect a title change here

* Jacob Fatu in-ring segment. An official announcement for Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre is expected to made here

* Randy Orton vs. Matt Cardona will headline the show

* Card is subject to change!

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)