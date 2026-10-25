WWE has announced two additional matches for the October 26 episode of Monday Night Raw.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that Iyo Sky will go one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez in singles competition. Pearce also indicated that a victory for Sky could put her in position for a future shot at the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.
Additionally, Chad Gable and Dragon Lee will join forces to take on Big Cass and Ethan Page in tag-team action.
Both matches were announced by Pearce ahead of Monday night’s show.
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Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for tomorrow night in FRESNO!
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— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 25, 2026