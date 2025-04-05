The tournament field for the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors is set.

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced during their Sakura Genesis show on April 5 the complete tournament field, as well as the blocks that the competitors will be organized into. The shows will take place from May 10 through June 1, with 20 talents.

Among them are a pair of familiar faces to AEW fans, Nick Wayne of The Patriarchy, as well as new signee Kevin Knight.

Check out the complete NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 tournament field below.