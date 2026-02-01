Powerhouse Hobbs took a big step in his pro wrestling career on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

And the world was watching.

Including his old peers.

Multiple wrestlers and personalities from the world of All Elite Wrestling surfaced via social media on Saturday to comment on Powerhouse Hobbs, and seconds later Royce Keys, one-in-the-same, making his surprise WWE debut in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event.

Featured below are a recap of the comments from the pro wrestling and sports world reacting to Royce Keys (Powerhouse Hobbs) making his long-awaited WWE debut:

S/o Powerhouse!🫡 — Kevin Knight ケビン・ナイト (@Jet2Flyy) January 31, 2026

HOBBS — Darius Martin (@DariusMartin612) January 31, 2026

THAT MY BEST FRIEND LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/S5lRovLurU — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) January 31, 2026

MORE POWERHOUSE HOBBS NEWS: Backstage News On WWE Using Old & New Name For Former AEW Star At Royal Rumble: Riyadh