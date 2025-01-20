AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly frustrated with Britt Baker, leading to her ongoing absence from All Elite Wrestling.

Multiple issues, including Baker’s increasing difficulty in working with others, have contributed to the situation.

While there’s no official statement, AEW appears to be distancing itself from Baker. Baker has been described by one source as “wildly unpopular” within the women’s locker room, with an additional source stating that “no one ever wants to see her come back.”

Although some fans may disagree, Keller emphasized that backstage sentiment toward Baker is overwhelmingly negative. This tension has reportedly been building for some time, culminating in a recent incident that became the breaking point for AEW management.

A key factor in her absence is a rumored fallout with MJF. This was one of several issues contributing to Baker’s sidelining. Known for being challenging to work with, Baker’s behavior has reportedly worsened, with even minor incidents compounding the frustration among her colleagues and AEW leadership. As a result, the company is reassessing her value.

Another point of contention is Baker’s territorial approach to her role in AEW. Despite her prominence as the first female talent signed by the company and her status as a leading figure in the women’s division, it has been suggested AEW now believes the division is strong enough to move forward without tolerating her behavior.

Baker’s situation is unrelated to her real-life relationship with Adam Cole, who has no involvement in her current standing within AEW. Her absence is attributed solely to backstage dynamics and ongoing difficulties with her attitude.

Baker last competed in AEW on November 13, 2024, in a match against Penelope Ford. After the match, Serena Deeb confronted her, and Baker was reportedly overheard dismissively saying, “nobody cares.” This incident further fueled the negative perception of her backstage. Since then, Baker has not appeared on AEW programming, and it appears things will stay that way for the foreseeable future.

