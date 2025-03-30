TNA Wrestling held back-to-back iMPACT television tapings in St. Joseph, Missouri on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29.

And a whole lot happened.

In addition to matches and segments for the next few weeks of TNA iMPACT, multiple updates were made to the lineups for the next two upcoming special events.

As noted, a brand new TNA International Championship was announced, with a tournament set to take place that will culminate at the TNA Unbreakable 2025 special event on April 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Additionally, new matches were made official for the TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view just two weeks later on April 27 in Los Angeles, California.

Now confirmed for the 4/27 Rebellion show in L.A. are the following matches:

* Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA World Title)

* Moose (c) vs. TBA (TNA X-Division Title Ultimate X Match)

* The Hardys (c) vs. The Nemeths (TNA World Tag-Team Titles)

* Walk With Elijah Open Challenge

* NXT’s Fatal Influence vs. Xia Brookside, Lei Ying Lee & Rosemary

For those interested, check out complete spoilers from the 3/28 and 3/29 TNA iMPACT tapings from St. Joseph, Missouri.