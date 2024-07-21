TNA Slammiversary 2024 was a night of many championships changing hands.
The TNA World Tag-Team Championships were on-the-line when The System duo of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards defended against the ABC duo of Ace Austin and Chris Bey.
When all was said-and-done, it was the challengers who walked away with the gold. After the match, ABC spoke in a digital exclusive video interview backstage with their newly won titles.
.@The_Ace_Austin SOARS to Glory!
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/Fkj4JXUC6k
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: @DashingChrisBey & @The_Ace_Austin are the NEW TNA World Tag Team Champions!
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/fznxWLCYjd
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024
#ANDNEW TNA World Tag Team Champions@The_Ace_Austin & @DashingChrisBey
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/zoCbfPhXWj
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024
The title changes didn’t stop there.
As the show continued, two more title changes took place in one match, as “The French-Canadian Frankenstein” PCO defeated First Class’ AJ Francis to capture the TNA Digital Media and Canadian International Heavyweight Championships.
After the Montreal Street Fight double title change wrapped up, Steph De Lander came out and proposed to PCO, who said “Oui!”
.@stephdelander just asked @PCOisNotHuman to MARRY HER! HE SAID OUI!
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/5A7Y9W8rfw
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024
He said “Oui”
We’re gonna have a wedding
Wow PCO is the New Digital media champion and is getting married
What a night @stephdelander @PCOisNotHuman #TNASlammiversary pic.twitter.com/jTzxDPjORm
— DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE* (@BigDre2374) July 21, 2024
#ANDNEW Digital Media & International Heavyweight Wrestling Champion@PCOisNotHuman
WATCH #TNASlammiversary NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/T9rdTcMGgj
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2024