TNA Slammiversary 2024 was a night of many championships changing hands.

The TNA World Tag-Team Championships were on-the-line when The System duo of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards defended against the ABC duo of Ace Austin and Chris Bey.

When all was said-and-done, it was the challengers who walked away with the gold. After the match, ABC spoke in a digital exclusive video interview backstage with their newly won titles.

The title changes didn’t stop there.

As the show continued, two more title changes took place in one match, as “The French-Canadian Frankenstein” PCO defeated First Class’ AJ Francis to capture the TNA Digital Media and Canadian International Heavyweight Championships.

After the Montreal Street Fight double title change wrapped up, Steph De Lander came out and proposed to PCO, who said “Oui!”