TNA Genesis 2026 continued to take shape on Thursday night.

During the historic TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC premiere from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on January 15, multiple changes and new additions were announced for the upcoming TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view.

It was confirmed that TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater will not be defending his title on the show as originally advertised. As previously reported, it is believed that he was pulled due to being needed by WWE for SmackDown in London, England on January 16.

In place of the Slater title defense will be a newly added triple-threat match, with Joe Hendry vs. Moose vs. Cedric Alexander.

Also added to the show scheduled for January 17 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. is Lei Ying Lee vs. NXT’s Zaria for the TNA Knockouts Championship, The Hardys vs. The Righteous for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships, and a Texas Death Match main event for the TNA World Championship, with newly crowned title-holder Mike Santana defending against former champion Frankie Kazarian, with “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth serving as the special guest referee.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the 1/17 TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view in “The Lone Star State”:

* Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali

* Rick Swann vs. AJ Francis

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Mara Sade

* Lei Ying Lee vs. Zaria (Knockouts Title)

* JDC vs. Eddie Edwards (Retirement Match)

* Cedric Alexander vs. Moose vs. Joe Henrdy

* The Hardys vs. The Righteous (Tag Team Titles)

* Mike Santana (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian w/ Nic Nemeth as referee (TNA World Title Texas Death Match)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/17 for live TNA Genesis 2026 Results coverage from Garland, TX.