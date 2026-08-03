WWE returns live tonight from Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa for the post-SummerSlam 2026 episode of WWE Raw live on Netflix at 8/7c.

Heading into the weekly show, one source is reporting that WWE is planning to close out tonight’s Raw with Royce Keys battling Jacob Fatu in a Street Fight.

Additionally, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is also advertised for tonight’s broadcast, with fans expected to hear from the champion following the fallout from SummerSlam 2026 Night 2, where he retained his title with a win over Seth Rollins.

The only thing officially advertised for the August 3 episode of Raw in Des Moines is the return of former WWE Superstar Big Cass, who has been performing the past couple years in AEW as Big Bill.

As always, the lineup is subject to change before the show goes live.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)