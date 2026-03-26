AEW Dynasty 2026 is shaping up.

And it’s shaping up nicely.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on March 25 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view show, AEW Dynasty, began to take shape, with multiple additions announced for the card.

The 3/25 AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time program saw Kenny Omega defeat Swerve Strickland to become the No. 1 Contender to reigning AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Later in the show, Omega challenged MJF for a title tilt at AEW Dynasty 2026. The contract signing for the bout will take place on the April 1 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Additionally, it was announced that Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley will take place at AEW Dynasty.

Ospreay made the challenge early in the show, while also making it clear he’s got his sights set on revenge after what PAC did last week.

Later in the show, Jon Moxley and The Death Riders won a mixed trios contest, and afterwards, “The Purveyor of Violence” accepted Ospreay’s challenge for AEW Dynasty 2026.

Notably, the AEW Continental Championship will not be on-the-line for the Ospreay-Mox bout.

Previously announced for AEW Dynasty 2026 is Cope & Cage vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag-Team Championship.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 3/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on April 12 for live AEW Dynasty 2026 results coverage from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.