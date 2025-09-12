There were some late lineup adjustments heading into tonight’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special in Las Vegas.

As first noted in WWE’s official preview, Laredo Kid was announced Thursday as a replacement for La Parka in an eight-man tag team match. The updated bout listed Laredo Kid teaming with Nino Hamburguesa, Octagon Jr. and Mascarita Sagrada against Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado and Mini Abismo Negro.

On Friday, the preview shifted again.

This time, Hamburguesa was removed, with La Parka added back into the match. No explanation has been given for the switches.

The confusion came after WWE’s initial match graphic included the original La Parka, who took to X to clarify he would not be appearing. He wrote that he planned to remain in Mexico rather than work for a “large company” in the United States.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide will air live on WWE's YouTube channel this evening immediately following SmackDown at 10/9c.