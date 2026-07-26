– The AEW World Trios Championships will be defended at AEW Redemption. On the July 25 episode of AEW Collision, champions The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong) retained against the challenging duo of Dalton Castle and The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum). Following the match, The Lethal Twist and The Demand attempted to attack the competitors. It has since been confirmed that The Conglomeration will put the Trios titles on the line against The Lethal Twist on the Redemption Buy In.

– The lineup for the six-way ladder match at AEW Redemption is complete. Nick Wayne and El Clon punched their tickets to the bout during the July 25 episode of AEW Collision. They join Jack Perry, The Beast Mortos, Komander, and Mike Bailey in the match, with the winner earning a shot at the AEW International Championship.

– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view, AEW has released the ‘cold open’ video package that will start the show, as well as the complete ‘Countdown to AEW Redemption’ special.

For those interested, you can check out our a complete AEW Redemption Preview For Tonight’s Show From Montreal (7/26/2026) here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete AEW Redemption Results.