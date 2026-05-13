Some familiar WWE main roster names are set to make appearances on the NXT live event circuit this week.

During Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on The CW Network, WWE announced that Bayley, Grayson Waller and WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta will all be appearing at upcoming non-televised NXT live events.

The appearances are scheduled for three straight nights later this week as the NXT brand continues its touring schedule.

The dates announced include May 15 in Buffalo, New York, May 16 in Canton, Ohio and May 17 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The crossover between WWE’s main roster and NXT has become increasingly common in recent months, with several established stars appearing on the developmental brand for matches, promos and special event appearances.

Now the live event side is getting that same boost.