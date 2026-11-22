WWE has announced several additions to Monday night’s episode of Raw, including an Intercontinental Championship match, a women’s tag-team showdown and some important developments heading into Survivor Series.

On Sunday, November 22, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with a video announcing that Ethan Page will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rey Fenix on the November 23 episode.

Fenix earned the opportunity by defeating Chad Gable and Big Cass in a number one contender’s triple threat match on the November 9 episode of Raw.

Also confirmed for Monday’s show is a women’s tag-team match featuring Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer joining forces to take on Fatal Influence.

With WWE Survivor Series: WarGames scheduled for Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas, Monday’s Raw will also feature some significant announcements regarding the traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

Pearce confirmed that both Team USA and Team Mexico will reveal their respective fifth members during the broadcast.

Cody Rhodes previously teased the announcement during Friday’s SmackDown, revealing that he already had someone in mind to complete Team USA’s lineup.

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear live in Wichita, Kansas, where he will address The 946 securing the WarGames advantage heading into Saturday’s premium live event.

Previously announced for the show is a singles match between Sol Ruca and Lyra Valkyria.

The updated lineup for the November 23 episode of WWE Raw includes:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Rey Fenix

* Women’s Tag-Team Match: Bayley & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence

* Singles Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Survivor Series: Team USA and Team Mexico reveal their fifth members

* Roman Reigns Appears: The World Heavyweight Champion reacts to The 946 earning the WarGames advantage

Monday’s WWE Raw takes place at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, and will feature a special early start time of 6/5c on Netflix.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.