AEW is stacking the deck at the last minute, adding even more championship stakes just hours before Dynasty goes live.

With AEW Dynasty set for April 12 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, the company has officially confirmed three additional matches for the pay-per-view card, two set for the Zero Hour pre-show and one impacting the main card.

The announcements came during the April 11 episode of AEW Collision, where it was revealed that Jack Perry will defend his AEW National Championship against Mark Davis as part of the Dynasty Zero Hour lineup.

Also added to the pre-show, Divine Dominion (Lena Kross & Megan Bayne) are scheduled to put their AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against the team of Hyan & Maya World. This will mark the reigning champions’ second defense since capturing the titles.

Another Zero Hour bout will see Marina Shafir go one-on-one with Alex Windsor as the pre-show continues to take shape. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 7 PM ET, leading directly into the main pay-per-view.

And that’s not all.

During the same episode of Collision, The Dogs team David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors, captured the AEW World Trios Championships from JetSpeed & Mistico. Moments after their victory, The Conglomeration (Roderick Strong & Orange Cassidy) stepped up to issue a challenge for the titles.

There’s just one catch.

With only two members currently accounted for, The Conglomeration teased the addition of a mystery partner for Dynasty, immediately sparking speculation about a potential return.