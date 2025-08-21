The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Ahead of the Friday, August 22, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown from Dublin, blue brand shot-caller Nick Aldis surfaced via social media with some updates for the show.

SmackDown’s General Manager took to social media to release a video announcing the addition of Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven and The Street Profits vs. The MFT’s to the 8/22 episode.

Previously advertised for Friday’s show is The Motor City Machine Guns duo of Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin taking on the ‘Melo Don’t Miz’ duo of Carmelo Hayes & The Miz, Aleister Black vs. R-Truth, as well as an appearance by John Cena.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.