WWE has begun rolling out the card for the Tuesday, December 2nd episode of NXT, the final stop before Deadline hits Orlando that weekend.

And the brand is stacking the deck.

In addition to the show featuring the final NXT appearance ever by John Cena and a new champion being crowned in WWE, matches were announced for next week’s WWE NXT Deadline 2025 “go-home show.”

The women’s Iron Survivor Challenge competitors are set for a summit on next week’s broadcast, lining up one last face-to-face before they collide at Saturday’s PLE. Big energy going in.

As seen on this week’s NXT Gold Rush special, John Cena stepped in to officially reveal the full fields for both the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches. For the women, that group heading into both Deadline and next Tuesday’s summit includes Kendal Grey, Jordynne Grace, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, and Kelani Jordan.

Also confirmed for next week, The Culling will finally address why they turned on former ally Tatum Paxley, a move that directly cost Paxley the NXT Women’s Championship during week one of Gold Rush. That one has fallout written all over it.

And rounding things out, NXT has booked a singles match for the show as Josh Briggs will go one-on-one with Tavion Heights on December 2nd.

