Updates have surfaced regarding the return episode of TNA iMPACT.

After taking off last week for a special “Best of Bound For Glory” episode, a regular first-run installment of TNA iMPACT returns this coming Thursday night at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+.

Previously announced for the October 10 episode of TNA iMPACT is Wendy Choo, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace, Sol Ruca & Masha Slamovich.

In an update, the 10/10 show will also feature Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. ABC, Ash By Elegance’s makeover of Heather Reckless, as well as Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander.

