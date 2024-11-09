Some new segments have been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of the November 9 episode of AEW Collision on TNT, which goes down tonight at 8/7c from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, new segments were made official.

Added to the lineup for tonight’s show are promo segments featuring AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May, as well as Lio Rush, Anna Jay and The Acclaimed.

Previously announced for the show is PAC, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW Trios Championships, The Outrunners vs. Top Flight in a Full Gear 4-Way Contenders Series match, Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos, The House of Black vs. The Iron Savages, Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox, as well as Kris Statlander in action.

