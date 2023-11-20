WWE is a pop culture phenomenon.

Need more proof?

On Sunday, the millions of fans watching the NFL game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills saw plenty.

At one point in the game between the rival teams, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner stopped Bills receiver Stefon Diggs by dropping him with a German suplex and was penalized for doing so, as it came after the whistle.

Ironically enough, that wasn’t the only suplex in an NFL game on Sunday.

During the Seattle Seahawks’ game against the Los Angeles Rams, Seahawks cornerback Devon Weatherspoon suplexed receiver Austin Trammell, which drew flags on the play from the referees on-field.

Will the #WWE be calling Sauce Gardner after that suplex on Stefon Diggs?pic.twitter.com/wYjwtnl9TO — FITE (@FiteTV) November 19, 2023