According to a report from Bryan Alvarez, multiple sources have confirmed that the apparent knee injury Seth Rollins suffered at this past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is part of a storyline. Even some within WWE — including talent and production staff — were initially under the impression that the injury was legitimate.

Dave Meltzer backed up this report, also stating the injury was a work. This aligns with what Post Wrestling’s John Pollock had been told the previous Thursday. He was told to expect an “injury related” angle with Rollins to take place at the show.

According to one source, Rollins did have a very minor knee issue heading into the event, so while the injury wasn’t completely fabricated, it wasn’t serious enough to sideline him for any significant time.

During his match against LA Knight, Rollins appeared to tweak his knee and was seen conferring with the referee, ringside medical staff, and Paul Heyman. He was pinned shortly after, leading to speculation that the injury might have been a setup for a potential Money in the Bank cash-in later in the night on World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER or Goldberg.

The storyline is designed to make fans believe Rollins is seriously injured, allowing him to make a surprise “early” return for a dramatic cash-in.

On Wednesday’s edition of “The Rich Eisen Show,” Rollins played into the angle, claiming there was no clear diagnosis due to swelling and that he expected to miss considerable time. He added that he hoped to get evaluated in Los Angeles within the next week or two.