WWE continues their road to WrestleMania 42 tonight in St. Louis, MO. with the April 3 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Enterprise Center.

Ahead of the show this evening, we have learned of some of the plans.

Scheduled to kick things off on the 4/3 blue brand prime time program at 8/7c on USA Network (North America) and Netflix (International) is an appearance by new WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn.

As noted, Zayn’s opponent for his title defense at WrestleMania 42, Trick Williams, has invited hip-hop star Lil Yachty to the show this evening.

Closing tonight’s show will be Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his opponent for WrestleMania 42, Randy Orton.

This could get interesting amid rumors that the identity of Orton’s “mystery caller” from the past few weeks is expected to be revealed tonight.

UPDATE:

Featured below is the internally listed match and segment order for tonight’s show:

* Sami Zayn will open tonight’s episode

* Uncle Howdy vs. Tama Tonga is expected to be the first match

* Rhea Ripley vs. Michin

* Matt Cardona vs. Aleister Black

* Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

* A segment featuring Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes will headline the show

UPDATE x2:

There are conflicting spoiler internal listings for the match and segment order making the rounds. Here is another one that many assume is more accurate, complete with some updated information:

* Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton Segment

* Rhea Ripley vs. Michin

* Tama Tonga vs. Uncle Howdy

* Trick Williams Segment

* Matt Cardona vs. Aleister Black

* Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

* Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. Kit Wilson & The Miz

* Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Card is subject to change!

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)