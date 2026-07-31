Although not yet announced, AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. JD McDonagh is slated for tonight’s edition of SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI., the go-home show for Saturday and Sunday night’s two-night WWE SummerSlam 2026 premium live event at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Also set, but not yet officially announced, is a Sami Zayn promo expected to kick off the live broadcast, which premieres at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix.

It’s also worth noting that AAA Tag Team Champions The War Raiders vs. WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest & R-Truth, which is publicly advertised for tonight for the WWE Tag-Team Titles, is actually listed internally as a Championship vs. Championship match with both sets of gold on-the-line.

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk is internally scheduled to close tonight’s show, while the Lash Legend vs. Giulia qualifier bout is expected for the final hour.

Finally, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio are backstage at the show in Green Bay this evening, and the belief is that they will be working a dark segment. Whether they appear on the broadcast or not remains to be seen.

Advertised for the show this evening is Giulia vs. Lash Legend in the final qualifier for the Interim Women’s Championship Ladder Match, The War Raiders defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against Damian Priest & R-Truth, as well as a face-to-face confrontation between Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and challenger Cody Rhodes ahead of their SummerSlam title clash.

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(H/T: PWInsider.com)