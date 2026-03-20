WWE continues their road to WrestleMania 42 tonight in Raleigh, North Carolina with the March 20 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Lenovo Center.

Ahead of the show this evening, we have learned of some of the plans.

Scheduled to kick things off on the 3/20 blue brand prime time program at 8/7c on USA Network (North America) and Netflix (International) is the highly-anticipated singles showdown between “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

Closing tonight’s show will be title action.

The advertised WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship clash between reigning title-holders The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend) and WWE Hall of Fame challengers The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella).

Also advertised for the show this evening is The Motor City Machine Guns vs. FrAxiom, Kit Wilson calls out Jelly Roll, Randy Orton will explain the Cody Rhodes attack, and The MFTs defend their WWE Tag-Team Championships against Damian Priest and R-Truth.

UPDATE:

Featured below is the internal listing and match/segment order for tonight’s show:

* Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre will open the show. While this is supposed to be a match, this may take a different direction.

* The MFTs vs. Damian Priest and R-Truth for the WWE Tag Team Championships is currently penciled in for the second match of the show.

* Fraxiom vs. The Motor City Machine Guns.

* Randy Orton in-ring segment.

* Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black in a singles match.

* Carmelo Hayes will hold another United States Championship Open Challenge.

* The Irresistible Forces vs. The Bella Twins for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is expected to close out the show. That could change.

* Card is subject to change!

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)