The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

And WWE will be kicking off and closing the show in style.

Heading into the special on-the-road episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network tonight at 8/7c from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas, we have learned which matches will be opening and closing tonight’s broadcast.

According to one source, the WWE NXT Women’s World Championship showdown with Jacy Jane defending against Zaria and Sol Ruca in triple-threat action will kick off the March 17 episode of NXT on CW.

Closing tonight’s show will be the advertised e Steel Cage match between Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Also scheduled for the 3/17 NXT on CW show is the Booker T Appreciation Night honors, Fallon Henley vs. Wren Sinclair for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger against two members of Birthright, as well as “Vanity Project” Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes vs. El Grande Americano, Bravo, and Rayo in a six-man tag.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage from Houston, TX.