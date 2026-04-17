WWE winds down their road to WrestleMania 42 tonight in “Sin City,” with the April 17 episode of WWE SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena.

Ahead of the show this evening, we have learned of some of the plans.

Scheduled to kick things off on the 4/17 blue brand prime time program at 8/7c on USA Network (North America) and Netflix (International) is an appearance by Randy Orton.

“The Viper” will continue the build to his high-stakes main event Undisputed WWE Championship tilt against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42.

Additionally, we have learned that WWE Tag-Team Champions R-Truth and Priest will take on Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller.

Advertised for the 4/17 show in Las Vegas is Jacob Fatu responding to recent comments from Drew McIntyre, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will also appear live ahead of his highly anticipated WrestleMania showdown with Randy Orton.

As for in-ring action, Jordynne Grace vs. Tiffany Stratton in a U.S. title No. 1 contender bout is scheduled, as is Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, while the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns with a field of competitors looking to make a statement on the grand stage weekend.

Additionally, The Wyatt Sicks will collide with MFTs in what is being billed as a Las Vegas Street Fight, adding a chaotic and unpredictable element to an already loaded lineup.

UPDATE: Mr. Iguana is backstage at the arena and is expected to have a match at the show tonight. The belief is that he will be taping a match for WWE Main Event. Whether or not he pops in on the broadcast portion of the show remains to be seen.

UPDATE x2: The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is scheduled to be the last match of the evening. In terms of the actual ‘main event,’ however, it looks like a Cody Rhodes promo will close out the show itself.

* Card is subject to change!

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider & BodySlam+)