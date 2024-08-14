The lineup is taking shape for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the August 13 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network program, multiple matches and segments were officially announced for next week’s show on August 20.

Scheduled for the 8/20 show at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida are the following matches:

* Wes Lee vs. Joe Hendry vs. Pete Dunne (WWE NXT Championship Eliminator)

* Wren Sinclair vs. Adrianna Rizzo vs. Sol Ruca vs. Jaida Parker vs. Kendall Grey vs. Karmen Petrovic (WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Eliminator Gauntlet)

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Lola Vice vs. Wendy Choo

* Dion Lennox vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

